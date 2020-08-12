Mikas: COVID Outbreak Spike Linked to Imported Cases and Under Control

Bratislava, August 12 (TASR) – The recent growth in the number of novel coronavirus cases in Slovakia is attributed to the instances of the illness being imported from abroad and subsequently spread via close contacts of the people who tested positive for the virus, Chief Health Officer Jan Mikas claimed on Wednesday.

“What we don’t have is community spreading [of the virus],” emphasised Mikas.

This holds true also for the spike of new cases in the district of Galanta (Trnava region), centred around employees of a certain firm. “It’s a local outbreak; the epidemiologists have it under control and the employer is co-operating closely, too,” said Mikas. It is mostly employees from foreign countries who make up the bulk of the imported cases, mostly from Ukraine, Serbia and the Czech Republic.

In this context, Health Minister Marek Krajci (OLaNO) underlined the role of employers. “It’s important that they set up their outbreak contingency plans well, so that their employees are protected,” he claimed.

On Tuesday (August 11), 75 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Slovakia.