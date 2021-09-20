Mikas: Delta Variant Confirmed in Almost All Samples in August

Bratislava, September 20 (TASR) – The delta variant of novel coronavirus was discovered in almost all new cases of COVID-19 in August, said Slovakia’s Chief Hygienist Jan Mikas on Monday, adding that laboratories confirmed this by carrying out sequencing of almost 99 percent of the positive samples.



A total of 1,085 positives samples were sequenced successfully in August. “Laboratories identified the delta variant in 1,073 samples, and the alpha variant in 11. One sample contained a different variant,” added Mikas.

The sequencing of samples is carried out by laboratories of the Public Health Office (UVZ), Comenius University’s Scientific Park in Bratislava and the Biomedicine Centre of the Slovak Academy of Sciences.