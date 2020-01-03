Minister Gajdos Honours Soldiers Who Helped Following Gas Blast in Presov

Presov, January 3 (TASR) – Defence Minister Peter Gajdos (Slovak National Party/SNS) on Friday in Presov presented awards to 13 professional soldiers who helped to clear up debris caused by the gas explosion in an apartment block on Mukacevska Street in Presov.

The minister thanked soldiers and military police officers for their work in removing consequences of the tragic event, as well as securing and guarding the afflicted locality. “Their deployment is a real proof that the Armed Forces are here for citizens at any time, ready to help in emergency situations,” stressed Gajdos. He added that his thanks also go to the military psychologists and clergymen who provided psychological help in a crisis centre.

According to the Defence Ministry, over 880 soldiers, 27 military police officers and 61 pieces of military equipment have been deployed at the site of the tragedy.

Gas exploded in one of the flats in the 12-storey apartment building. The accident claimed seven lives, while one person was still missing even after the building was demolished between December 16-18.

The demolition of the apartment building was launched on Monday (December 16) and completed on Wednesday (December 18) afternoon. The emergency crew eventually decided that the building had to be entirely demolished. In addition to residents of the devastated building, residents of neighbouring houses had to leave them during the demolition as well.