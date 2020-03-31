Minister Krajci: Coronavirus Pandemic Peak Expected in 110 Days

Bratislava, March 30 (TASR) – The peak of the new coronavirus pandemic in Slovakia is expected in 110 days, with about 1,000 people needing lung ventilation at that time, and around 7,000 people being hospitalised with more severe symptoms of COVID-19, Health Minister Marek Krajci (OLaNO) stated at a press conference on Monday, adding that such developments are expected if current measures to reduce the spread of the disease are in place.



The prediction model of the spread of the new coronavirus in Slovakia is updated every day, says Krajci. “We’re recording new data into it and also if the Government takes some measures, they change the curve,” he said, adding that the model doesn’t need to be seen as a “law” and that things may not develop as it predicts.

“We’re adding a 40-percent guarantee to all of the data we see there so that the measures we’re adopting aren’t designed for those numbers, but to also have a guarantee if it doesn’t work exactly,” said Krajci.

But the spread of the disease will also depend on how people behave and what additional measures the Government will adopt, said the head of the ministry.