Mobile Testing Sites for Antigen Testing to Be Closed during Christmas

Bratislava, December 23 (TASR) – The mobile testing sites for antigen coronavirus testing will be closed during the upcoming holidays, Health Ministry spokesperson Zuzana Eliasova told TASR on Wednesday.

“The next opportunity for taking a free test will be on the next working day at any of the testing sites on the Health Ministry’s regularly updated list,” said Eliasova.

Meanwhile, PCR testing will continue during the holidays, but the Health Ministry has issued an appeal for these testing sites to be used only by people arriving from high-risk countries or those with symptoms.