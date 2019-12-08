Mountain Rescuers with Dogs Search Blasted Building But to No Avail

Presov, December 8 (TASR) – Mountain rescuers with dogs on Sunday searched the apartment building in Presov that was hit by a gas explosion on Friday but were unable to find the person still missing.



It has been confirmed that the explosion claimed the lives of seven people, but one person is still unaccounted for.

Only a specially trained dog was allowed to enter the interior of the heavily damaged top floor of the twelve-storey building. “Nobody was found in the upper part of the building despite the great efforts of the rescue teams,” stated the Mountain Rescue Service.

Dozens of people were injured in the blast, and the authorities evacuated a total of 220 people from the affected building and neighbouring apartment blocks.