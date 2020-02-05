Myjava: Bus Stop Canopy Torn Down in Windstorm, Killing a Child

Myjava, February 5 (TASR) – A windstorm in the town of Myjava (Trencin region) on Wednesday knocked down a bus stop canopy, which fell on two children, killing a small girl, 4, and leaving the other child hospitalised in a critical state, police reported on its social network website on the same day.



The tragedy occurred at Staromyjavska Street. “One of the minors succumbed to her injuries during transport to the hospital, whereas the other minor is in a critical state,” wrote the police, adding that an expert will look into how the canopy became uprooted in the wind.