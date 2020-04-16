Nad: Five COVID-19 Cases Confirmed Among Defence Ministry Members

Bratislava, April 16 (TASR) – Five cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by Thursday among people belonging to the Defence Ministry, including four professional soldiers and one civilian employee, Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad (OLaNO) reported on the same day when opening a quarantine town for homeless people in Bratislava.



The minister further said that one professional soldier and one civilian employee have already recovered in the meantime, while three cases are new, and are directly related to the deployment of the Slovak Armed Forces to perform tasks related to the fight against the new coronavirus. “We’re also evaluating further steps with the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of the Slovak Armed Forces and the Military Chief Hygienist. These people were also in contact with other members of the Slovak Armed Forces. We’ll monitor the situation very carefully and adopt necessary measures. However, these cases have been trouble-free so far,” said Nad.