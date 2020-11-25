Nad: I Can Imagine Door-to-door Testing for Coronavirus

Bratislava, November 25 (TASR) – Implementation and potential form of across-the-board testing for COVID-19 is a subject of discussion and a topic for the Central Crisis Management Team, with several options being in the frame, Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad (OLaNO) said following the Cabinet session on Wednesday.

Nad admitted he can imagine a form of testing in which health professionals would visit households. “Without prejudging any decision, they are doing it like this right now in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates from where I just returned along with Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korcok,” he said.

Nad noted that a kind of hybrid system is one of the possible alternatives as well, with health professionals visiting households in villages and the testing being carried out like until now in towns and cities. “There’s a lot of possibilities, everything has its pros and cons. The question is how to ensure it in terms of logistics, however, this is the issue to be discussed by the Central Crisis Management Team,” he said.

Anyway, Nad views it as right and necessary that antigen tests are being procured. “Regardless of whether across-the-board testing will be done or not, they will be needed at least for targeted testing in selected localities or vulnerable groups,” said Nad. “Each country is now striving to ensure tests,” he stressed. As far as he knows many firms are interested in submitting bids, with over 50 companies showing interest in taking part in the tender.