Nad: Military Equipment for Ukraine to Be Modernised in Moldava nad Bodvou

Moldava nad Bodvou, June 10 (TASR) – Dozens of pieces of military equipment will be repaired and modernised for Ukraine at the KONSTRUKTA-Defence repair plant in Moldava nad Bodvou (Kosice region), Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad (OLaNO) said on Friday, adding that it’s part of a commercial contract based on Ukraine’s requirements.



However, he failed to specify the military equipment. “We’ve prepared things so far to repair and modernise several dozen vehicles for Ukraine but I won’t provide more details,” said Nad.

The plant in Moldava nad Bodvou also repairs military equipment for the Slovak Armed Forces. The minister said that the number of employees in the company will increase from current 60 to about 150 within two years in view of a further development of military repair and production capacities in the factory.

Nad in the company also showed a prototype of a new military ambulance. “We’ll probably officially announce in the near future that we’ll produce it directly in this plant,” he stated.

The defence ministry also announced that as part of the acquisition of the 8×8 Patria armoured vehicles for the Slovak Armed Forces, these vehicles will be completely serviced in Moldava nad Bodvou while part of the production will also take place there. “So, there is a lot of good news and I believe that more will follow in connection with the tracked vehicles, on which the Government is due to decide in the near future,” added Nad.