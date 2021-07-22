Nad: Professional Soldiers Take Over First Eight Zuzana 2 Howitzers

Martin, July 22 (TASR) – Professional soldiers have taken over the first eight self-propelled cannon howitzers Zuzana 2 in Martin (Zilina region) on Thursday, Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad (OLaNO) said at a press conference in the premises of the 11th mechanised battalion in Martin.



A total of 25 howitzers are set to be supplied, and expected to be delivered gradually up to the end of next year.

The head of the Defence Ministry emphasised that after investing mainly in the Air Force in recent years, the priority of this management of the ministry is investment in the ground forces. “This is the beginning of a long journey. Zuzana self-propelled howitzers are very high-quality machines that can significantly help increase the capabilities and potential of the Slovak Armed Forces. At the same time they are an emerging tool for the domestic defence industry that can sell itself abroad using this equipment,” said Nad, confirming that they plan to rearm the military unit deployed in the operation in Latvia with the new type of howitzers.

According to Nad, the last year and a half has proven that the armed forces are an irreplaceable and best-functioning wheel not only in terms of the Slovak defence, but also in terms of domestic crisis management. “What we could see in connection with the deployment of the armed forces in the fight against the pandemic was incredible. We also want to express our gratitude by providing the soldiers with what they need to carry out their activities,” said the minister.