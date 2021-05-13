NCZI Scraps Terms for First AstraZeneca Shots

Bratislava, May 13 (TASR) – The National Health Information Centre (NCZI) announced on a social network on Thursday that it has cancelled the terms allocated for people who were supposed to receive their first AstraZeneca vaccine jab against coronavirus.

“They haven’t been sent back to the waiting room; they’ve been given new terms for inoculation with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine,” stressed the centre.

The Health Ministry recently announced that it had suspended the vaccination of people who were about to receive their first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the main reason being the lack of this vaccine. People who are supposed to receive a second jab with this vaccine will still be given it.