New COVID-Automaton Tightens Up Measures for Unvaccinated as of Monday

Bratislava, November 18 (TASR) – The new version of the COVID-19 automaton, approved by the Government on Thursday, will tighten up measures chiefly for unvaccinated individuals as of Monday (November 22).

According to the Health Ministry, the COVID-automaton will be adjusted based on the development of the epidemic situation in upcoming weeks.

The automat has introduced a new mode – OP – which means fully vaccinated and those who overcame COVID-19. The document brings a “local lockdown for unvaccinated”.

No restrictions apply to employees entering their workplaces in green and orange districts. The OTP mode (vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from COVID-19) should be followed in red, dark red and black districts. The opening hours of non-essential shops in dark red and black districts should also be limited from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Mass events can be organised in the OP mode for 200 people in red districts, for 100 people in dark-red districts and for 50 people in black districts. No limitations apply to mass events organised in green and orange districts in the OP mode. A maximum of six people can visit events held in the OTP mode in red, dark-red and black districts. Organising of mass events in the basic mode in red, dark-red and black districts is banned.

Shopping malls should be opened in the OP mode regardless of the colour of a respective district. They can only be opened in the OTP or basic modes in green and orange districts.

Wearing a face mask is mandatory in indoor premises in green and orange districts and this duty also applies to mass events held outdoors. Wearing a respirator is mandatory in red, dark-red and black districts in indoor premises and a face mask at mass events held outdoors.