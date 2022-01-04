Night-time Curfew to Be Scrapped as of Monday, January 10

Bratislava, January 4 (TASR) – The night-time curfew will be cancelled as of next Monday (January 10), TASR learnt from the Health Ministry’s spokesperson Zuzana Eliasova on Tuesday.

However, all the other measures concerning shops, services, hotels, ski resorts and travel on long-distance buses will remain in place.

The state of emergency, which was declared by the Government for the period of 90 days will also stay in place after January 9. The ban on gatherings of more than six persons (except for members of the same household) won’t be lifted, either.

Entering shops, outlets providing services and restaurants will continue to be governed by the Public Health Office’s (UVZ) regulations. “Essential shops will continue to operate in the basic mode. Non-essential shops, services and restaurants will only be accessible in the OP mode, which means only to fully vaccinated persons and those who recovered from COVID-19 over the past six months,” said Eliasova.

In line with the currently valid regulations, hotels, ski resorts and church services will continue to function in the OP mode. The OTP mode (fully vaccinated, those who recovered from COVID-19 and negatively tested) will still be in place in fast trains, IC trains and in long-distance buses.

Primary and secondary schools will reopen under the strict anti-epidemic measures as of next Monday (January 10). “Wearing face masks will be mandatory already from the first classes of primary schools and parents are strongly recommended to test their children before they return to schools and to repeat testing twice a week,” added Eliasova. Schools will once again observe the so-called school COVID-19 traffic lights.