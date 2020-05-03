One New Daily Case of Coronavirus in Slovakia, No Deaths

Bratislava, May 3 (TASR) – Only one new case of novel coronavirus was confirmed in Slovakia on Saturday, while there were no deaths from COVID-19, TASR learnt from the National Centre for Health Information on Sunday.



A total of 1,408 people have tested positive for coronavirus, with more than 96,000 tests carried out. The death toll stands at 24.

Eleven people were reported as recovered on Saturday, increasing the overall number to 619.

Seven patients are currently in intensive care due to coronavirus, while one person is connected to a lung ventilator.