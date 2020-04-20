Oral Bait Vaccines against Rabies for Foxes to Be Dropped from Aircraft

Bratislava, April 20 (TASR) – Oral vaccination of foxes against rabies will be carried out in Slovakia on April 20-30 by dropping more than 360,000 bait vaccines from aircraft, the Agriculture Ministry announced on Monday.



Foxes have been vaccinated in Slovakia this way since 1994, with rabies being recorded in Slovakia for the last time in 2015 in the immediate vicinity of Poland.

Slovakia has had the official status of a rabies-free country since 2018, but vaccination has been ordered to be carried out in northern and eastern Slovakia due to rabies infections in neighbouring countries Poland and Ukraine. Meanwhile, as Austria and the Czech Republic are also rabies-free and Hungary is doing fairly well, no vaccination will be carried out in other regions.

The spring oral vaccination campaign is due to be co-funded by the EU.