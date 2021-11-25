OTS: Biggest Event of Autonomous Vehicles in the CEE

*** TASR Original Text Service (OTS) ***

Autonomous Vehicles Summit Press Release 25.11.2021

Autonomous Vehicles Summit 09.-10.12.2021

Summit is organized under auspices of Ministry of economy of Slovakia.

Venue: Conference centre SCSTI

Summit will be opened by doc. RNDr. Ladislav Miko, Ph.D., Head of the EU Commission's

Representation in Slovakia.

AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES SUMMIT = two days stimulating of innovation!

II. edition of international conference Autonomous Vehicles Summit in hybrid formate (in

person/online), that will be held in Bratislava.

The Ministry of Economy of the Slovak Republic took over the auspices of the event.

The two-days international conference Autonomous Vehicles Summit 2021 focuses on mobility, namely autonomous vehicles, and the conditions for their adoption in the environment of cities, highways and regions of the country, innovation in AVs industry, user AVs applications for various sectors of the economy and with the introduction of some of them and follows the trends of the current digital transformation in context.

Summit focuses namely on innovations in AVs industry.

Key topics on the agenda will include:

-In technological part (Connected and Fully automated AVs & autonomous driving related

technologies, AVs / AI and Iot, challenges related to AV driving)

-AVs Legislation/Regulations /Safety/Security/Simulation/Testing/

-AVs adoption cars, buses to towns, and tourism areas, Maas & AVS (barriers, conditions),

-Adoption trucks to highways

-AVs Mobility in towns in Europe and world /Best experiencies

-AVs Applications

-Autonom Trains

-Drones

-AVs impact to environment and climate

-Autonom mobility Bratislava region platform possibilities and conditions

-EU and Slovakian policy for AVs

We invite attendies of the target groups of the event to participate in the Autonomous Vehicles

Summit: Technology companies , R&D institutions, Universities / academies, Cities and

municipalities, Car manufacturers and automotive component suppliers (OEMs) and their research

centers, Urban planners and smart city city planners, National and regional governments, Private

companies, Insurance companies, Market analysts, Business-Investors, Startups, Politics Specialists

in Education, Visionaries.

Within the summit, there will be round tables with speechs within the thematic panel sessions. The

event will include B2match networking with SLIDO, which will be an good opportunity to establish

partnerships.

Summit speakers: top Slovak, European and world speakers will present relevant high level relevant

speeches.

Parameters of the Autonomous Vehicles Summit:

2 days – each day program: 8.00 – 18.00 CET

Speakers: 30+ speakers presentations (top speakers in the field of AVs from

Slovakia and the world, 7-15 minutes speeches according to agreement)

Panel sessions: 15+ (round tables with moderated interactive panel discussions live &

online virtual)

Participants: 100+ (estimated)

B2match SLIDO networking

Promotion on social media also in cooperation with media partners.

Related articles published on FB page.

Full recording.

Official event language: English

REGISTER tol buy ticket

Contact: + 421-903447629, info@autonomousvehiclessummit.eu

More info:

official event web site https://www.autonomousvehiclessummit.eu/

FB page: https://www.facebook.com/AutonomousVehiclesSummit.eu

Organisator: J.C.Trade Bridge International s.r.o., Bratislava

*********************************************************************

We would like to remind our customers that the materials marked OTS

are provided as part of the Original Text Service and The News Agency of the Slovak Republic (TASR) cannot be held responsible for their content.

*********************************************************************