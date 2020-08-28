Outdoor Mass Events for More Than 1,000 People Banned as of September 1

Bratislava, August 28 (TASR) – The Public Health Office has banned any mass-participation outdoor events for more than 1,000 visitors and interior events for more than 500 people as of September 1.

Exempted from the ban will be mass events whose participants will have tested negative for COVID-19, but their test result can’t be older than 12 hours.

The ban doesn’t include Masses, First Communions, confirmations, funerals, weddings as well as the sessions of state and regional authorities and other sessions that take place in line with the law.

People attending Masses, funerals and weddings will have to wear face masks and sanitise their hands upon entering the premises if they don’t wear gloves. The Public Health Office has recommended that people who don’t live in the same household should keep distance from others by leaving at least one spot unoccupied next to them when taking seats. The shaking of hands is prohibited.