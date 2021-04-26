Outdoor Seating Areas Reopen as of Monday, Negative Test Required

Bratislava, April 26 (TASR) – Outdoor seating areas at restaurants can reopen if they meet certain conditions as of Monday, according to a regulation issued by the Public Health Office (UVZ) on the activities of retail and service operations.

An outdoor seating area is defined as a space with an open entrance, bounded by structures on a maximum of two sides. In order to enter, a negative test no older than seven days is required, and customers must cover their airways. Face masks or respirators can only be removed for the time necessary for consumption.

Consumption in outdoor areas is permitted only for seated guests, and the gaps between tables must be at least two metres. Self-service isn’t allowed; food and drinks may only be served by staff, who must also bring customers cutlery wrapped in paper napkins, as it can’t be set in advance.

UVZ spokeswoman Dasa Rackova noted that it’s still forbidden to consume food and drinks indoors.