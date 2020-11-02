Outlet Operators and Employers Able to Demand Negative Coronavirus Test

Bratislava, November 2 (TASR) – As of Monday operators of various facilities (such as shops, outlets) and employers will be able to demand to see a negative coronavirus test result from everyone attempting to enter their premises, the Public Health Office (UVZ) told TASR on Monday, adding that if anybody fails to produce the respective document, the operator or employer must ban entry to them.

Only people who show the result of a negative PCR test carried out on October 29 or later, or those who were tested negative during the countrywide testing with antigen tests at the weekend, should be allowed in.

An exemption will apply to people who didn’t have to participate in the countrywide testing. They are, for example, children up to 10 years of age, autistic people, cancer patients or people whose state of health didn’t enable them to do so.

The new rules will be in place until November 9.