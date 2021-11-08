Over 68 Percent of School Staff Have Been Vaccinated Up to Now

Bratislava, November 8 (TASR) – A total of 68.1 percent of school employees have been vaccinated, according to the Education Ministry’s data from November 2, provided to TASR by the ministry’s communication department.

“The highest vaccination rate among school staff is in the district of Dunajska Streda (79 percent), while the lowest is in the district of Kysucke Nove Mesto (52 percent),” stated the ministry.

Concerning pupils between 12 and 17 years of age, the vaccination rate among them is 25.5 percent. The highest vaccination rate in this age category was reported in the district of Bratislava (52 percent), while the lowest is in the district of Medzilaborce (8 percent).