Over Third of Slovak Population Feels Big Threat from Coronavirus

Bratislava, November 10 (TASR) – More than a third (35.3 percent) of the Slovak population feels very threatened by the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to the results of a survey called ‘How Are You, Slovakia?’ conducted at the turn of October and November.



The survey has been monitoring the attitudes of Slovaks since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak.

Compared to September, feelings of danger among respondents increased by more than 8 percent. “Despite the fact that public concerns are already approximately at the level of the period when Slovakia experienced the toughest (spring) lockdown so far, the share of people who say that they have reduced their contacts completely is currently lower than in the spring,” said Miloslav Bahna from the Institute of Sociology of the Slovak Academy of Sciences (SAV).

According to the survey, 72 percent of respondents are strictly adhering to government measures. “The weakest level of compliance is among supporters of the [far-right] LSNS political party, people who do not trust the Government and do not agree with its approach to dealing with the epidemic, and men, who are repeatedly shown to be less cautious than women,” he added.

The survey was carried out by MNFORCE agency, Seesame communications agency, the Slovak Academy of Science’s (SAV) Institute of Sociology and SAV’s Institute for Research on Social Communication. The most recent sample was taken between October 29 and November 4 among 1,000 respondents.