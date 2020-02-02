Pellegrini: Coronavirus Not Confirmed in Slovakia Yet

Bratislava, February 2 (TASR) – The presence of the coronavirus hasn’t been confirmed in Slovakia yet, as the laboratory results of samples taken from two men who recently returned from China and were admitted into hospital in Martin have been shown to be negative, Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini (Smer-SD), who is currently also responsible for the Health Ministry, stated on Sunday.

Medical staff have so far diagnosed samples taken from 13 people in Slovakia who had been exhibiting symptoms resembling those caused by the virus. All of them have turned out to be negative. Two more Slovaks are currently on their way from China and should land in Prague early on Monday morning. Pellegrini explained that everything has been arranged and that the two Slovaks will be transported to a hospital in Banska Bystrica, where they will be put in quarantine for two weeks. The laboratory results of their samples will be known within 48 hours.