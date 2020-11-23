PM: Vaccination against COVID-19 Might Be Needed to Enter Some EU Countries

Bratislava, November 23 (TASR) – Some EU member states are considering the possibility that people who aren’t be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus won’t be allowed to enter their territory, Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) said before the Central Crisis Management Team’s meeting on Monday, adding that a PCR test should be an alternative.

“They will either show a vaccination card, or current PCR test. There will probably be restrictions like this. In other words, people who decide not to get voluntarily vaccinated will stay in Slovakia or pay for a PCR test in case they want to travel abroad,” said Matovic. He said he can imagine that a protective measure within the state would be that unvaccinated people would have to wear face masks.

Slovakia’s chief hygienist Jan Mikas stressed that vaccination against the novel coronavirus should be voluntary. “I am in favour of it being on a voluntary basis,” he said, adding that both pros and cons of the vaccination should be communicated to people. From the epidemiological viewpoint it is important that high-risk groups get vaccinated, he added.