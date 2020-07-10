Police to Monitor Border Crossings on Friday and Saturday

Bratislava, July 10 (TASR) – The police will carry out an operation on Slovakia’s border crossing points as of 3 p.m. on Friday with the aim of monitoring whether measures issued by the Public Health Office are being observed and in order to inform returnees from abroad of their obligations vis-a-vis the spread of coronavirus, the Interior Ministry has reported on its Facebook account.

At the same time, the police will carry out random checks in order to find out how many cars and people are crossing the borders, especially on the Slovak side, so that further anti-coronavirus measures, if any are forthcoming, will be set “properly and in a targeted manner”.

The order to carry out the operation was given based on a decision by the central crisis management team. The ministry noted that Slovakia’s neighbours have been informed about it.

The operation is set to last until 3 p.m. on Saturday.