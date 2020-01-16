Poll: Smer-SD Would Have Won Election, Followed by LSNS and PS-Together

0
16
illustration picture (photo by TASR)

Bratislava, January 16 (TASR) – If a parliamentary election had been held in January, it would have been won by Smer-SD on 18.7 percent of the votes, followed by the far-right Kotlebaites-LSNS on 13.6 percent and the Progressive Slovakia (PS)-Together coalition on 10.5 percent, according to a recent poll conducted by Focus agency.

The poll was carried out on a sample of 1,010 respondents between January 10-14.
Next came For the People on 10.3 percent, OLaNO on 7.7 percent, We Are Family on 7.1 percent, the Christian Democratic Movement (KDH) on 6 percent, Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) on 5.4 percent and the Slovak National Party (SNS) 5.1 percent.

Below the 5-percent threshold and thus left outside Parliament would have been Most-Hid (4 percent), the Hungarian Community Solidarity party (3.7 percent), Good Choice (3.3 percent) and Homeland (2.3 percent).

Other parties would have garnered 2.3 percent in total.

Smer-SD would have received 33 seats in the House, LSNS – 24, PS-Together – 19, For the People – 18, OLaNO – 14, We Are Family – 13, KDH 11, and SaS and SNS – nine each.

The election turnout would have been almost 78 percent, while 13 percent of the respondents wouldn’t have gone to polling stations and 9.5 percent were unable to answer.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR