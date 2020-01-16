Poll: Smer-SD Would Have Won Election, Followed by LSNS and PS-Together

Bratislava, January 16 (TASR) – If a parliamentary election had been held in January, it would have been won by Smer-SD on 18.7 percent of the votes, followed by the far-right Kotlebaites-LSNS on 13.6 percent and the Progressive Slovakia (PS)-Together coalition on 10.5 percent, according to a recent poll conducted by Focus agency.

The poll was carried out on a sample of 1,010 respondents between January 10-14.

Next came For the People on 10.3 percent, OLaNO on 7.7 percent, We Are Family on 7.1 percent, the Christian Democratic Movement (KDH) on 6 percent, Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) on 5.4 percent and the Slovak National Party (SNS) 5.1 percent.

Below the 5-percent threshold and thus left outside Parliament would have been Most-Hid (4 percent), the Hungarian Community Solidarity party (3.7 percent), Good Choice (3.3 percent) and Homeland (2.3 percent).

Other parties would have garnered 2.3 percent in total.

Smer-SD would have received 33 seats in the House, LSNS – 24, PS-Together – 19, For the People – 18, OLaNO – 14, We Are Family – 13, KDH 11, and SaS and SNS – nine each.

The election turnout would have been almost 78 percent, while 13 percent of the respondents wouldn’t have gone to polling stations and 9.5 percent were unable to answer.