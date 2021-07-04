Pope Francis to Visit Slovakia in September

Vatican, July 4 (TASR) – Pope Francis officially confirmed on Sunday that he’s set to visit both Slovakia and Hungary in September, the Holy See’s news outlet Vatican News reported on the same day.

According to the Slovak Foreign Affairs Ministry, the pope will visit Slovakia on September 12-15.

“It is a great honour for Slovakia that the Holy Father will come to the country for a three-day apostolic visit, which will be both official and pastoral. It’s an important moment for Slovakia’s relations with the Holy See, as well as for the faithful and for all people committed to Christian and humanist principles,” stated chief of Slovak diplomacy Ivan Korcok.

This will be the fourth time the pope pays an apostolic visit to Slovakia, as former pope John Paul II visited the country in 1990, 1995 and 2003.