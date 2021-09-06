Pope in Slovakia: People Can Register for Events with Pope in OTP Mode as Well

Bratislava, September 6 (TASR) – The public can now apply to attend events related to Pope Francis’s visit to Slovakia in September in OTP mode (vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from COVID-19), as the Slovak Bishops Conference (KBS) launched registration for events to take place in Presov, Kosice and Sastin (Trnava region) on the www.navstevapapeza.sk website on Monday.

“Special sectors with their own entrances will be created at the events for visitors in OTP mode, all in line with valid regulations,” said the KBS press office. People can register for the events in Sastin, Presov, the Roma borough of Lunik IX in Kosice and a meeting with youth at the Lokomotiva stadium in Kosice.

“Fully vaccinated visitors will have their own entrances and will be able to decide whether to go to the sector for fully vaccinated people or to the OTP sector,” added KBS. When entering the OTP sector, visitors will have to show a ticket, their identity card and a negative COVID-19 certificate or a certificate proving recovery from COVID-19 within the past 180 days.

The recommendation is still in place that visitors shouldn’t rely on being tested in the proximity of the event. “We’ll provide information about potential mobile testing points close to the sites of the events in advance,” said KBS.

Pope Francis will visit Slovakia between September 12-15. He’s scheduled to meet the country’s top three constitutional officials as well as representatives of the Jewish and Roma communities. A Holy Mass with a homily given by the pope will take place in Sastin.