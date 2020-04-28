Premier and Chief Hygienist Confirm More Exemptions from Quarantine

Bratislava, April 28 (TASR) – Commuters within 30 kilometres of the border will not need a negative test for COVID-19 to enter Slovakia, Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) and Slovakia’s Chief Hygienist Jan Mikas stated after the meeting of the Central Crisis Management Team on Tuesday.



“Taking into account the relatively favourable development of the epidemiological situation in our country and in neighbouring countries, we’re abolishing this obligation in general,” said the chief hygienist. “We’ll also allow the entry of children and minors who are their family members,” he added.

Mikas also confirmed the extension of the exemption from compulsory state quarantine to Slovaks working in social services in the South Moravian, Zlin, Moravian-Silesian and Olomouc regions in the Czech Republic, but also in the Austrian federal states of Burgenland, Lower Austria and Vienna. Like health care workers in the mentioned regions, they will have to prove their health with a confirmation from the employer and a negative test for COVID-19 disease, now with a validity of 96 hours.

According to Matovic, the Austrian side asked Slovakia for an exemption for workers in social services and health care in Austria. “They wanted us to take a similar measure as we introduced about a week ago for the benefit of the Czech Republic and health care professionals,” he said, adding that a significant improvement in the epidemiological situation decided in favour of the measure for commuters.