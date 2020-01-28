Premier: Coronavirus Not Confirmed in Any of Three Patients in Slovakia

Bratislava, January 28 (TASR) – Coronavirus still hasn’t been confirmed anywhere in Slovakia, with the results of laboratory tests on three people suspected of contracting the disease proving negative, Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini (Smer-SD), who has been charged with managing the Health Ministry, said on Tuesday.



“The new coronavirus 2019-nCoV hasn’t been confirmed in any person in Slovakia as of January 28. The results of laboratory tests on three people suspected of contracting the disease were negative,” said Pellegrini.

Health Ministry spokeswoman Zuzana Eliasova noted that the symptoms of the disease are fever, coughing and shortness of breath and that pneumonia can then develop. “If you haven’t been in the countries where the new coronavirus has occurred, or haven’t been in touch with people who have visited those countries, it’s very likely that you have normal flu or a cold, so there’s no need to panic,” said Eliasova.

The premier stated following a crisis team meeting at the Health Ministry on Monday that Slovakia will take several preventive measures against the spread of coronavirus, monitoring preparations at airports and at two border crossings as well as in hospitals. At the same time Pellegrini called on the public to get vaccinated against influenza and not to panic. He also recommended that people should reconsider whether to travel abroad.