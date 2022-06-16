Premier: Government Ready to Help People after Fire in Handlova

Handlova, June 16 (TASR) – The Government as well as the ministries are ready to help people who were hit by the tragic fire in a block of flats in the town of Handlova (Trencin region) on Thursday night, Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) stated in Handlova on Thursday evening.



“It’s a tragedy because the fire claimed the lives of four people. One boy was orphaned and one girl lost her mother,” stressed Heger.

The premier thanked all the units that intervened, and according to people, they can see that they managed it very well, intervened promptly and were able to evacuate all the residents, and especially to put out the fire in a short time. “Almost 120 people from this apartment building had to be moved out so far, it’ll probably be a matter of weeks before they can return,” he said.

Interior Minister Roman Mikulec (OLaNO) also expressed his sincere condolences to the bereaved. He thanked the rescue services, which, in cooperation with the Police Corps and the municipal police, were able to evacuate a large number of people. “Thanks to their timely intervention and coordinated action, I can say that several people have been rescued,” said the head of the Interior Ministry.

The fire claimed four lives, killing a married couple aged 46 and 48, and two women aged 40 and 65. Another five people suffered injuries, two of whom remain in Bojnice Hospital (Trencin region).