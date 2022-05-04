President Caputova Reappoints Zmeko as Chief-of-General-Staff of Armed Forces

Bratislava, May 4 (TASR) – General Daniel Zmeko remains in the post of the Slovak Armed Forces as President Zuzana Caputova reappointed him for another four years on Wednesday.



The head of state also promoted Deputy Chief of the Slovak Armed Forces’ General Staff Peter Babiar, and the commander of the air force, Robert Toth, to the rank of major general. She also appointed Martin Remes, commander of the crisis management strategic centre, to the rank of brigadier general.

“Two months of war in our neighbour and Russia’s escalating political and territorial demands have led most of society to realise that peace and security are no longer a matter of course and that it will cost us something. Please take this as an opportunity also for the perception of the armed forces by Slovak citizens as the main guarantor of our security. You will find full support for this mission in me as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces,” said Caputova.

The head of state expects the generals to continue to work for the benefit of Slovakia with the same zeal and professionalism as before. She also demands that they develop the armed forces and strengthen cooperation with NATO allies so that the Slovak Armed Forces and Slovakia are perceived by the Allies as a reliable and credible partner.