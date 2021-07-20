President Considers Arguments on Pope Francis’ Visit to Be Logical

Bratislava, July 20 (TASR) – President Zuzana Caputova considers the arguments of Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky (an OLaNO nominee) and Episcopal Conference of Slovakia (KBS) head Stanislav Zvolensky concerning Pope Francis’ visit to Slovakia to be logical, TASR learnt from head of the President Office’s communication department Jozef Matej on Tuesday.



“It’s a way that even in a worsening pandemic situation, as many people as possible will be able to attend services with the Pope. It isn’t popular, but it’s the only sensible solution that can give people the certainty of meeting Pope Francis during his trip to Slovakia,” said the head of state.

Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky (an OLaNO nominee) announced on Tuesday that only fully vaccinated individuals will be able to attend the events that will be on the programme of Pope Francis’s visit to Slovakia in September and to meet him in person.