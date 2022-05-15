President: Family a Harbour of Love, Unconditional Acceptance and Support

Bratislava, May 15 (TASR) – Family is the safe harbour of love, unconditional acceptance and support, President Zuzana Caputova posted on a social network to mark the International Day of Families on Sunday.

Caputova added that family is also the place where life wisdom and experience of parents or grandparents meets the inspiration and energy of children. “I really wish that family would be such a place for each and every one of us,” she wrote.

The UN General Assembly declared May 15 the International Day of Families on September 20, 1993.