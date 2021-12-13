President: Light of Bethlehem also Symbolises Resolution and Courage This Year

Bratislava, December 13 (TASR) – The Light of Bethlehem is already shining in the Presidential Palace as President Zuzana Caputova took it over from scouts on Monday afternoon, TASR learnt on the same day.



It was the first official reception of the light in Slovakia. The head of state claimed that the Light of Bethlehem symbolises this year, among other things, also determination and courage. Otherwise it is a traditional symbol of peace and serenity.

“And these are, I think, the values ​​we need to uphold at this difficult time and revive during the Christmas holidays,” said the head of state, thanking the scouts for the activities they perform during the year and also for maintaining the tradition of the Light of Bethlehem in Slovakia.

Head of Slovak Scouting Jan Mitrik stated that the president was the first who was brought the Bethlehem Light, adding that they will distribute it to several places in the country, where people will be able to receive it and bring to their homes.

Slovak scouts took over the Light of Bethlehem from Austrian scouts on Saturday (December 11) evening, and on Sunday (December 12) it was handed over to Polish scouts at the Polish-Slovak border, as well as to scouts from Ukraine at the Ukrainian border.

The Light of Bethlehem is a flame lit each year in the run-up to Christmas in a cave in Bethlehem, where, by tradition, Jesus Christ was born. The Light of Bethlehem is carried by scouts to locations all over Europe, as well as to several countries in the Americas.