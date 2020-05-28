President: Problem of Drought Serious, Water Retention Measures Needed

Pavlovce nad Uhom, May 28 (TASR) – During her visit to the east of the country on Thursday, President Zuzana Caputova called for the implementation and support of water retention measures in Slovakia, which would help in the fight against drought and the consequences of climate change.



The head of state said that the Environment and Agriculture Ministries have been earmarked tens of millions of euros for such measures within the EU funds, whether directly in cities and municipalities or in the countryside.

“It’s important that eligible entities apply for these funds and, of course, invest them in terms of water retention measures in particular,” she told reporters.

During her trip, Caputova focused mainly on the topic of drought as a consequence of the climate crisis which is negatively affecting farmers, food self-sufficiency, but also the landscape and forests. “We’ve gone through a pandemic crisis, we’re facing an economic crisis but we still need to be aware of the presence of global warming, the climate crisis that is also linked to the issue of drought,” she said. Everyone’s individual approach, a change in management and urban planning can also help in this direction.