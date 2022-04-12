President Signs Amendment to University Act

Bratislava, April 12 (TASR) – President Zuzana Caputova on Tuesday signed an amendment to the University Act that, among other measures, adjusts the election of a rector and shortens the length of external studies to five years, TASR was told by spokesman for the head of state Martin Strizinec.



The aim of the amendment is a systemic change in the management of public universities with the intention of modernising them in order to make decision-making processes at the level of universities and faculties more flexible.

A university rector will be elected by an electoral assembly made up of members of the academic senate and the administrative board of the given university. In order to be elected, a candidate must obtain a majority of votes.

Meanwhile, deans of faculties will be allowed to stay in the post only for two consecutive terms. Universities will be able to specify in their statutes that the post of dean is filled by a candidate chosen in an election. If a university doesn’t do this, the post will be filled by a candidate chosen in a selection procedure.

The amendment also modifies the way in which university lecturers, professors and associate lecturers are appointed.

The legislation is due to enter into force on April 25.