Prime Minister Thanks Firefighters Returning from Greece

Bratislava, August 18 (TASR) – Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) on Wednesday thanked the returning Slovak firefighters who helped to put out wildfires in Greece, TASR learnt on the same day.

Interior Ministry state secretary Vendelin Leitner praised not only the firefighters’ work, but also the size of the team.

The firefighters in question received letters of gratitude, commemorative medals and financial rewards.

“I came here in the name of all the people of the Slovak Republic to welcome back the Slovak heroes, whose humility, courage and high level of professionalism represented Slovakia abroad in the best possible light,” declared Heger.

The prime minister asked the firefighters to share their experiences and to raise awareness about the impacts that the fires had on the environment, underlining the need to protect nature.

Last week, Slovakia sent a 75-member firefighter team with 30 pieces of equipment to Greece to help combat the extensive fires on the Greek island of Evia.