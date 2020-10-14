Public Events Turnout to Be Reduced to 6 People as of Thursday

Bratislava, October 14 (TASR) – As of Thursday (October 15), any public event with turnout of more than six persons will be banned, although there will be several exemptions to the rule, Public Health Office spokesperson Dasa Rackova reported on Wednesday.

Exempted from the ban will be events, at which all participants can submit negative RT-PCR or antigen tests for COVID-19, not older than 12 hours. Such an event must be registered with the relevant public health office at least 48 hours beforehand.

The ban also won’t apply to baptisms, weddings and funerals, but participants must maintain their social distancing of two metres, aside from cases when this is not possible due to the nature of the ceremony. The number of participants indoors cannot exceed the limit of one individual per 15 square metres.

The exemption also applies to mass events necessary for holding top-league contests in ice hockey, football, basketball, volleyball and handball, but these must be held without spectators.

Not banned are sessions of public administration bodies as well as other sessions, elections and events held under the law.