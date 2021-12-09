Public Health Office: Mass Events Banned as of Friday

Bratislava, December 9 (TASR) – Mass events are banned as of Friday (December 10), according to a decree of the Public Health Office (UVZ) regulating new anti-pandemic measures, TASR learnt from UVZ spokeswoman Dasa Rackova on Thursday.



Exemptions to the ban apply to mass events in OP mode (vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19) attended by up to ten people. According to the UVZ, they can only take place in connection with the performance of work. The organiser must make an announcement that a mass event is being organised, noted Rackova.

A maximum of 30 people or one person per 25 square metres will be allowed in churches. Marriages and baptisms can take place with a maximum of six people. This number doesn’t include the organisers, pointed out Rackova, adding that funerals also have an exemption, with no capacity restriction.

Elections and professional sports competitions are also allowed. These should take place without spectators, however.