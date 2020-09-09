Public Health Office: Measures for Mass Events to Be Unified as of Thursday

Bratislava, September 9 (TASR) – Starting from Thursday (September 10), new measures will enter into force, which will unify the conditions for organising mass events of a sporting, cultural, social or other nature, TASR learnt from Marek Elias from the Public Health Office’s (UVZ) communication department on Wednesday.



A limit of 1,000 people at one moment will apply to all mass events outdoors, and 500 people at one time indoors. This also applies to both church and civil weddings and funerals as well as church services, first holy communion and the sacrament of confirmation.