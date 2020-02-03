Results of Tests for Coronavirus at Patients in Banska Bystrica Are Negative

Banska Bystrica/Bratislava, February 3 (TASR) – The results of laboratory tests for the new coronavirus on two patients, who were hospitalised on Monday morning at about 6 a.m. following their transport from Prague to the infectology ward of Roosevelt Hospital in Banska Bystrica, are negative, Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini (Smer-SD), who has been charged with managing the Health Ministry, stated, TASR learnt from ministry spokeswoman Zuzana Eliasova on Monday evening.



The two Slovak citizens were transferred on Sunday (February 2) along with five Czechs by a French charter plane from Wuhan, the sealed-off epicentre of coronavirus.

“They arrived in Prague at night from Sunday to Monday and were then transported to F.D. Roosevelt Faculty Hospital in Banska Bystrica. They don’t have the new coronavirus. The results of the laboratory tests showed that their samples are negative,” stressed the premier.

According to Eliasova, laboratory diagnostics are now carried out also in Slovakia in the National Reference Centre for Influenza at the Public Health Office. Thus, the test results are known earlier than when they are sent to a laboratory in Germany.

“Their clinical condition is good; they aren’t showing any symptoms of acute respiratory disease. They’ve been isolated in a separate room. Specially selected staff will communicate with them and take care of them, approaching them in protective clothing. Regardless of the result of the tests, the patients will remain in quarantine for 14 days,” stated hospital spokesperson Ruzena Mataseje on Monday morning following the hospitalisation of the two patients.