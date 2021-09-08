Roznava Red as of Thursday, to Be Joined by Nine More Districts on Monday

Bratislava, September 8 (TASR) – The district of Roznava will be coloured red (a first-degree warning) as of Thursday (September 9), and it will be joined by nine other districts as of Monday (September 13), the Government decided at its regular session on Wednesday.

As of Monday, 47 districts will be orange (alert), while the rest will be green (monitoring).

The green districts will be as follows: Bratislava I-V, Dunajská Streda, Galanta, Hlohovec, Humenné, Komárno, Malacky, Medzilaborce, Námestovo, Nové Zámky, Pezinok, Poltár, Púchov, Ružomberok, Senec, Stropkov, Trnava and Zlaté Moravce.

The list of orange districts will include the following districts: Bánovce nad Bebravou, Banská Bystrica, Banská Štiavnica, Bardejov, Brezno, Čadca, Detva, Dolný Kubín, Gelnica, Ilava, Kežmarok, Košice-okolie, Kysucké Nové Mesto, Levice, Levoča, Liptovský Mikuláš, Lučenec, Martin, Michalovce, Myjava, Nitra, Nové Mesto nad Váhom, Partizánske, Piešťany, Považská Bystrica, Prešov, Prievidza, Revúca, Rimavská Sobota, Sabinov, Šaľa, Senica, Snina, Sobrance, Spišská Nová Ves, Stará Ľubovňa, Svidník, Topoľčany, Trebišov, Turčianske Teplice, Tvrdošín, Veľký Krtíš, Vranov nad Topľou, Žarnovica, Žiar nad Hronom, Žilina and Zvolen.

The red districts will be Bytča, Košice I-IV, Krupina, Poprad, Skalica and Trenčín.