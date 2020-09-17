Several Exemptions Exist to Quarantine after Arrival from Czech Republic

Bratislava, September 17 (TASR) – The EU’s red regime will come into force at the border with the Czech Republic from 9 a.m. on Friday (September 18), however, there will be several exceptions to the isolation and submission of a negative RT-PCR test, the Public Health Authority’s (UVZ) spokesperson Dasa Rackova told TASR on Thursday.

The exemptions will apply to persons with a permanent or temporary residence in Slovakia who work in the Czech Republic in the area of health care and nursing, science and research, education, as well as to seasonal workers in the farm and food sector. The exceptions also apply to persons with temporary or permanent residence in Slovakia who apply for studies at primary, secondary school or university in the Czech Republic, or who study there. They must show a respective confirmation upon arrival in Slovakia, such as confirmation of studies, invitation to entrance/final exams etc. According to Rackova, the exception also applies to one accompanying person. The exceptions also apply to persons having permanent or temporary residence in the Czech Republic and crossing the Slovak border for the same reason.

“The same applies to pupils and students of primary, secondary school or university younger than 26 with a permanent or temporary residence in Slovakia who participate in training as regular members of sports clubs in the Czech Republic,” said Rackova, adding that the exception also applies to one accompanying person. The exception also applies to persons with permanent or temporary residence in Slovakia who cultivate land plots in the Czech Republic up to 10 kilometres from the state border and vice versa.

The next exception are persons who perform or otherwise participate in cross-border audio-visual, television, theatrical or other artistic production, within which they are entering the territory of the other country.

Additionally, exempted from mandatory isolation are cross-border commuters and Slovaks living within 30 kilometres of the state border, transport service employees, funeral service staff, people coming to Slovakia for health care, employees of the energy sector and of industry and parents who take turns to look after their children.