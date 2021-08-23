SIAF 2021 to Be Marked by Anniversaries, 14 Countries to Take Part

Bratislava, August 23 (TASR) – Fourteen countries including Slovakia will participate in the 2021 Slovak International Air Fest (SIAF), SIAF director Hubert Stoksa and Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad (OLaNO) told a press conference on Monday, adding that the event will take place at Kuchyna Airport in Malacky (Bratislava region) on September 4-5 after a one-year break caused by the pandemic.

The area will be divided into two zones – one for vaccinated people with unlimited capacity, and a so-called OTP zone (only for the vaccinated, negatively tested and those who have recovered from COVID-19) with a capacity of up to 5,000 people.

“The air fest will be marked by anniversaries,” said Stoksa. The air teams concerned include the Italian Frecce Tricolori group, which is also preparing a ‘demo flight’ over Bratislava on the day before the festival, along with the Slovak White Albatrosses and the Slovak Ocova Shepherds. Stoksa also noted that the premiere of the largest military transport aircraft, the Airbus A400M, which will be displayed on the ground, and a MiG-15 fighter aircraft from Poland will the “biggest blockbusters” of the event.

The minister emphasised that the air fest was organised in a complicated situation, not only due to the pandemic, but also to the reconstruction of Sliac Airport (Banska Bystrica region), where the fest is usually held. “It’s an opportunity to do things differently. The mere fact that we have 14 confirmed countries gives this air fest the broadest international participation in the European Union,” he stated.

“Everything that can fly in our country will be present,” said Nad, commenting on the participation of the Slovak Armed Forces. A Spartan aircraft and Black Hawk helicopters will also feature.