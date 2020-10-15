Six People Including Priest Can Attend Holy Masses, KBS Confirms

Bratislava, October 15 (TASR) – A maximum of six people, including a priest, can take part in a holy mass as of Thursday, the Slovak Bishops Conference (KBS) has announced, adding that mass events aren’t completely banned in Slovakia as of Thursday, but attendance is limited to six.

Following consultation with the Public Health Office, KBS spokesman Martin Kramara confirmed that this rule applies to church services as well. “Although it’s not a big change, it will still be feasible for at least a family to come to a holy mass,” said Kramara.

KBS has already informed bishops concerning the matter. At the same time it prepared updated instructions for priests. Originally, it sent them instructions regarding the general ban on large events on Wednesday (October 14) afternoon.