SIZP Levies Record Fine on Hrinova Dairy for Contaminating Slatina River

Bratislava, January 18 (TASR) – The Slovak Environment Inspectorate (SIZP) has fined Hrinova (Banska Bystrica region) Dairy €135,000, the highest penalty for extraordinary damage to the water quality of the Slatina River, SIZP spokesperson Tamara Lesna told TASR on Monday.

The decision isn’t final, as the company now has 15 days to appeal.

“Over the past couple of years, SIZP has dealt with contamination of the Slatina River several times and levied several fines, but the situation has never improved much. I believe that this decision will contribute to a gradual improvement of the situation and to protecting the water of the Slatina River,” said SIZP general director Jan Jenco.

The dairy caused the pollution last August by draining wastewater from industrial production into the river. It was discovered that an illegal pipe fed into rainwater drains, said SIZP. Water samples tested by an accredited lab of the Slovak Water-management Company revealed that the water pollution exceeded the limit many times over.

According to SIZP, the dairy doesn’t have permission to drain industrial wastewater via the sewage network. Inspectors in August ordered the dairy to prevent any further such contamination. SIZP also found out during the inspection that the dairy doesn’t have any emergency plan approved.