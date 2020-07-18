Slovakia: COVID-19 Test Mandatory after Arrival from Non-green Country

Bratislava, July 18 (TASR) – Everyone coming to Slovakia who in the past 14 days spent some time in a country not listed as ‘low risk’ concerning coronavirus is obliged to report this fact to the local office of the Regional Public Health Authority, TASR has learnt from the Public Health Authority.



They’ll learn there about the rules of self-isolation and the obligation to undergo a COVID-19 test within five days since their arrival in Slovakia. The test is free of charge.

Self-isolation is mandatory until the person in question receives an SMS notification on a negative result of his or her test. If the test is positive, the person will be approached by the Public Health Authority to be instructed about further moves.

While minors aged below three are exempt from coronavirus tests, self-isolation is also mandatory for people living in a single household with a person who has arrived from a risk country.

In addition, people who returned from abroad, even from a green country, and display symptoms of a respiratory disease are obliged to contact per telephone their general practitioner and report their travel record. This also holds for people who get symptoms after meeting someone who came from abroad.

The list of the ‘low risk’ countries includes Australia, Austria, Belgium, China, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Monaco, New Zealand, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland and as of 7 a.m. on July 20 also United Kingdom.