Slovakia Hit by Mild Earthquake, Authorities Receive Dozens of Reports

Bratislava, December 29 (TASR) – Several Slovak regions have been shaken by an earthquake that had its epicentre in Croatia, Kristian Csicsay of the Earth Sciences Institute confirmed for TASR on Tuesday.

The tremors felt by people in locations such as Bratislava, Trnava, Samorin and Nitra accompanied the earthquake in the Croatian city of Zagreb that occurred around noon on Tuesday.

According to Csicsay, there were 50 reports regarding the earthquake from Bratislava, Nitra, Trnava, Trencin, Sered, Topolcany, Velky Krtis, Komarno, Nove Zamky and Samorin. “The reports come from higher floors,” he noted.

Many inhabitants of Bratislava conveyed their experiences on social networks. “At 12.21 p.m., our whole 12-floor apartment block in [the Bratislava borough of] Petrzalka was shaking. Quite an unpleasant experience,” posted Katarina. People in the affected boroughs mainly noticed that keys in locks, lamps, window blinds and Christmas tree decorations were shaking.

“Water from the fish tank spilt out a little,” wrote Barbora.

Firefighters recorded no injuries or property damage in Bratislava region, however.

Police received several earthquake reports on emergency line 158 in Bratislava, Trnava and Nitra regions, albeit with no injuries or damage reported.