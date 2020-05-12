Slovakia Records Eight New Coronavirus Cases, Death Toll Up to 27

Bratislava, May 12 (TASR) – Slovakia recorded eight new cases of coronavirus infection from 2,063 tests carried out on Monday (May 11), the permanent crisis management team reported on website www.korona.gov.sk on Tuesday.

In all, 122,708 people have been tested in Slovakia to date, with 1,465 tested positive.

Meanwhile, one new coronavirus death was posted in Slovakia on Monday, bringing the death toll to 27.

Of the eight newly infected people, three were from Trencin region, two each from Nitra and Trnava regions, and one from Presov region.

Twenty-four people were confirmed as having recovered from coronavirus on Monday.

Hospitals have admitted 120 people either with confirmed COVID-19 (21 cases), or suspected of contracting the virus. Five people are in intensive care and one is on lung ventilation.